CIBC Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$119.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$123.64.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$116.23 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$96.46 and a one year high of C$127.96. The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$117.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$121.60.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Denis Losier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.11, for a total value of C$122,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,254 shares in the company, valued at C$20,911,825.94. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.19, for a total value of C$70,012.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,830,475.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 421,425 shares of company stock valued at $51,736,266 and have sold 15,160 shares valued at $1,853,813.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

