Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.20.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $133.47 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.69.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 151.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

