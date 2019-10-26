Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $904.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.54 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $787.87 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $857.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $822.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $761.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $23,815,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.90, for a total transaction of $651,490.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,476,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,367 shares of company stock worth $91,008,264. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

