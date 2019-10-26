Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Increased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.3% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

