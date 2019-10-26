Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of CHMI opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a 0.49000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

