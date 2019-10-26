Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.38.

SCHW stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 187.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

