Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Up 0.4%

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91, 14,984 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 410,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHAP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chaparral Energy in the second quarter worth about $880,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Chaparral Energy in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Chaparral Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chaparral Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 316,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chaparral Energy by 661.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 1,495,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

