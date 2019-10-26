Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CYOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Changyou.Com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Changyou.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

Shares of Changyou.Com stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 68,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,873. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $509.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.92. Changyou.Com has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $118.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.82%. Changyou.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYOU. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Changyou.Com in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.