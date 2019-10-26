Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point set a $29.00 target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 89,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,788. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, CEO Paul K. Yonamine purchased 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $255,790.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,790.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Agnes Catherine Ngo purchased 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $253,507.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,674.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth about $346,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

