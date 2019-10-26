Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.05.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

