Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

Shares of CX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,618,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81.

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Santander cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

