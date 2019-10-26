Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celgene by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,115,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,002,460,000 after acquiring an additional 929,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Celgene by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,630,000 after acquiring an additional 69,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 3,583,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,004 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $105.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,826. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $107.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

