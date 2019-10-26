Celer Network Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $14.10 million and $7.09 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037799 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.68 or 0.05441256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043333 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,389,877,675 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

