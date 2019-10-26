Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.22 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK. Celer Network has a total market cap of $13.22 million and $5.78 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00038138 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.26 or 0.05440158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044337 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000149 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,389,877,675 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.