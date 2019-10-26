Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $57.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46.

