Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $448,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Pfizer by 27.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 252,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.77 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.