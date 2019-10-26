Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $407,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87.

