Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,379.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of QAI opened at $30.71 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30.

