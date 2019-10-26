Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.20 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €5.20 ($6.05) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.31 ($6.17).

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €4.48 ($5.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of €5.90 ($6.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €4.85 and a 200 day moving average of €4.97.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

