Ccore (CCO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 72.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Ccore has a market cap of $14,037.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00203641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.01477428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029875 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00090903 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

