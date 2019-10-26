CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Issues Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CBTX has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a market cap of $729.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. CBTX’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

CBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CBTX in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

