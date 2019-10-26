CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Issues Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CBTX has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a market cap of $729.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. CBTX’s payout ratio is 21.16%.
CBTX Company Profile
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.
