CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Swedbank lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,480,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,966,000 after purchasing an additional 185,264 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 115.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

In other news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,450,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $4,057,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,165,000 shares of company stock worth $170,394,000. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

