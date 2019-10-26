Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.90-11.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.65. The company issued revenue guidance of modestly lower from $54.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.72 billion.Caterpillar also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.59-11.09 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $139.73 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.91. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

