carVertical (CV) Tops One Day Volume of $30,648.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, carVertical has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $30,648.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00201691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.01486293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00096253 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

