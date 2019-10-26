Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $222.50 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $159.30 and a one year high of $228.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.18.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

