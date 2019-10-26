Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Sells 3,641 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,427. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research set a $228.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

NYSE SYK opened at $211.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.26. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

