Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 36.5% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

