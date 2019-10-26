Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Has $555,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.12.

GD stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.59 and its 200-day moving average is $179.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

