Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,225,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,183,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,810 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,287,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 66,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $161.11.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.