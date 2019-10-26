Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €98.00 by Nord/LB

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €98.00 ($113.95) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.13 ($101.31).

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €97.00 ($112.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €92.82. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €60.25 ($70.06) and a 52 week high of €111.50 ($129.65).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

