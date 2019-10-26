Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

AFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.13 ($101.31).

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €97.00 ($112.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €103.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €92.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a PE ratio of 56.66. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €60.25 ($70.06) and a twelve month high of €111.50 ($129.65).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

