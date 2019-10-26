Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPST. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price target on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstone Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Shares of CPST stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capstone Turbine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.55% of Capstone Turbine worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.