Capital One Financial Weighs in on Concho Resources Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

CXO has been the subject of several other reports. Johnson Rice lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

CXO opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $145.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

In other news, CFO Brenda R. Schroer purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.67 per share, for a total transaction of $104,505.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,994.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack F. Harper purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 170,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,567. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Concho Resources by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 78,872.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $397,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Concho Resources by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,103,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,940,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,093,000 after purchasing an additional 290,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,953,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,265,155,000 after buying an additional 290,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.