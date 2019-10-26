Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,375 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 102,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of JPC opened at $10.02 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

