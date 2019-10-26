Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,677,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,579 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,424 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 529.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,158,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,170,000 after acquiring an additional 974,896 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,286.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.