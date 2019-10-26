Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 477 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after buying an additional 1,572,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,791,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after buying an additional 1,184,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.21. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

