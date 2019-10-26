Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.