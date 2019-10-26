Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $184,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $123.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $306.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

