Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $322.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from $328.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.31.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $226.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $167.48 and a 52-week high of $247.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,776,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,876,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,820,000 after purchasing an additional 480,354 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 315,137 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 776.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 310,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,478,000 after purchasing an additional 252,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
