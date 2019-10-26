Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $322.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from $328.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.31.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $226.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $167.48 and a 52-week high of $247.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 33.03%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,776,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,876,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,820,000 after purchasing an additional 480,354 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 315,137 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 776.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 310,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,478,000 after purchasing an additional 252,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

