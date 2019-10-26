Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.67.

CM stock opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.091 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

