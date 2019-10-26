Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on Guardant Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Guardant Health stock opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53. Guardant Health has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $869,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $10,017,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,934,867 shares of company stock worth $480,037,506. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

