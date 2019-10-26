Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

CCJ stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.50 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 6.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cameco by 6.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 29.4% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 72,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

