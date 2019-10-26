Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 4,859 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 6.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 313,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 5.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,039,076.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $6.51.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

