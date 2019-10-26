Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,190 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 38,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $38.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $39.12.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1511 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.