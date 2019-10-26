Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. 2,791,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,296. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58.

In related news, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. purchased 64,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $996,529.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,311.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rudolph H. Holmes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,698. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

