C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Down 8.3%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc (CVE:CMI)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65, 7,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 22,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 million and a PE ratio of 23.00.

Get C-Com Satellite Systems alerts:

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.57 million during the quarter.

In other C-Com Satellite Systems news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$30,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$385,118.40.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.