BUZZCoin Price Up 133.8% Over Last Week (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $373,382.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 133.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BUZZCoin alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,968 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BUZZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUZZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.