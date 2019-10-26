Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $24.27 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $326.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Mclindon purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $47,139.00. Also, EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $36,735.00. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFST. Stephens downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Business First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

