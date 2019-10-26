Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,975 ($25.81) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,005 ($26.20).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,022 ($26.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,076.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,006.62. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86).

In other news, insider Julie Brown acquired 1,524 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, for a total transaction of £33,101.28 ($43,252.69).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

