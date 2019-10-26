Buckingham Research Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $41.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target boosted by Buckingham Research from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 89.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 91,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

